5 men accused of robbery outside Stax Museum responsible for shooting hours later, police say

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for five men who they said robbed a woman outside a well-known Memphis museum – and were responsible for a shooting nearby hours later.
Both incidents happened on Jan. 12, according to Memphis police.
The suspects first are accused of robbing a woman outside Stax Museum of American Soul Music around 4:30 p.m.
Police said the woman was standing outside the museum in the 900 block of East McLemore Avenue when the five men approached her. One of the suspects grabbed her purse and another pointed a gun at her.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Furloughed Memphis single mother 'blessed' by 'The Real' as government shutdown continues
- Homeowner shot in face while confronting alleged thief in his driveway
- Memphis duo indicted in connection with sex trafficking of 3 women
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Investigators said the men got away with the victim’s purse and iPhone. No injuries were reported.
A few hours later, MPD said those same men were responsible for a shooting in the 700 block of Williams Avenue.
The victim told police that as he walked out of the convenience store, he was attacked by the five men standing outside. One of the men fired several shots at him, hitting the victim several times.
No arrests have been made in either incident as of yet.
Below are the descriptions of the five suspects, according to Memphis police:
- Suspect 1 (the shooter) – male; 18-21 years old; black cap; green, white and orange hoodie; green pants and black sneakers
- Suspect 2 – male; 18-21 years old; red, yellow and blue hoodie; blue jeans and black and red sneakers
- Suspect 3 – male; 18-21 years old; black cap; blue jogging suit and blue sneakers
- Suspect 4 – male; 18-21 years old; gray and black hoodie; black pants and white sneakers
- Suspect 5 – male; 18-21 years old; gray, black and red hoodie with a light gray hoodie underneath; and light blue jeans
Anyone with information regarding the suspects or either incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}