5 men indicted for violent carjackings, armed robberies around Memphis

Five men have been indicted for carjackings and armed robberies that occurred in Memphis over the past year.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, investigators have responded to a “recent increase in the number of carjackings” since 2017.
The cases were investigated by the ATF and MPD violent crime task force.
The five men were each responsible for violent carjacking incidents involving the possession and use of firearms within the past year, officials said.
Below are the five men who are currently in custody facing these charges:
- Jherrick Grimes, 25, Memphis, TN
- Lorenzo Davis, 29, Memphis, TN
- Angelo Bunting, 20, Memphis, TN
- DeQuan Blackmon, 19, Memphis, TN
- Harry French, 20, Memphis, TN
Grimes is accused of carjacking a person in a 2004 Audi A4 while armed with a firearm with the help of others on Aug. 6.
Police said Davis robbed a bank armed with a weapon on July 26. Davis is also accused of an armed carjacking involving a 2001 Toyota Solara the next day.
Bunting is being charged with three different armed carjackings in a three-week span from June 28 to July 13.
Blackmon and French both were involved in two armed carjackings in August.
If convicted of all counts, the DA’s office said the men face possible sentences of “not less than seven years, and up to life imprisonment and $250,000 fine.”
