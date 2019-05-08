5 people arrested, 1 on the run after shooting in Southaven, police say

A half a dozen people were involved in a shooting, and police said they almost have all of them in custody.
Five men have been arrested, however, one person is still on the run.
According to Southaven police, the shooting happened on the 8000 block of Elmbrook Drive towards the end of April. Police became aware of the shooting after the victim went to the hospital for help.
He has since been released.
The details of the arrests were not sent in the news release.
Police said the five people who were arrested are the following:
- Toney Hughes, 18, Attempted Murder
- Wendel McCray, 20. Attempted Murder
- Kendarrious Reed, 19, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony
- Daniel Stitts, 18, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony
- Thomas Chandler,18, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony
Keith Kent, 19, has not been captured and police are asking for help to find him.
Please call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or the Desoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS-8477 if you have any information about where he is.
