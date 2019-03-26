5 people charged with murder after deadly home invasion in West Tennessee

HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. - Five people are facing first-degree murder charges after a deadly home invasion in Hardeman County.
A joint investigation – between the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department and TBI – ensued after a man was killed and a woman was seriously injured during the incident on March 22 in Middleton.
Investigators said the incident happened around 5 a.m. in the 700 block of Britts Chapel Lane. The victim was identified as Deon Turner, 31.
During the investigation, agents developed information that connected five people to the incident.
On Monday, authorities charged the following people in connection with the home invasion:
- Kaci Bercham, 19
- Terry Martindale, 20
- Michael Mayfield, 19
- Betty Sparks, 45
- Steven Sparks, 23
All five people are facing one count of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, aggravated assault, especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated robbery, attempted criminal homicide, criminal homicide and attempted first-degree murder.
They are each currently being held at the Hardeman County Jail. No bonds have been set.
