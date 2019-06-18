5 people found shot at 2 separate scenes in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Raliegh that led to five people being rushed to the hospital.
Accord to MPD, they were called to the Huntington Hills Apartments on the 2800 block of Huntington Hills late Monday night.
Minutes later, police responded to another shooting at Yale and Austin Peay.
Police said both scenes are connected.
Four people were found shot at the apartments; a fifth victim was located at the second scene.
Everyone is expected to be okay.
Police have not released what led to the shooting.
