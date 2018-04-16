  • 5 people injured following crash in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Five people are recovering following a crash Sunday evening. 

    According to MPD, they responded to the intersection of Hickory Hill and Knight Arnold around 5:40 p.m. When they arrived to the scene, one car was overturned. 

    All five people were transported in non-critical condition, according to police. 

    We are working with police to find out how this crash happened. Check back for updates. 

     

