5 people injured following crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Five people are recovering following a crash Sunday evening.
According to MPD, they responded to the intersection of Hickory Hill and Knight Arnold around 5:40 p.m. When they arrived to the scene, one car was overturned.
Five people were transported in non-critical condition.
