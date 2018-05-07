5 people shot in North Memphis, conditions unknown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Five people have been shot following a shooting in North Memphis.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Watkins. According to MPD, five people have been shot at this point and conditions are unknown at this time.
We are working to learn more. Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}