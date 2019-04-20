5 people shot in South Memphis after fight involving multiple people, police say

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Police Department is currently on the scene of a shooting in South Memphis where five people have been shot.
According to MPD, the shooting happened on Victor St near Chestnut around 5:50 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed five people had been shot.
Police on the scene of a shooting in South Memphis on Victor St. Several people who told me more than two people got shot. pic.twitter.com/2x4d5KSRi5— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) April 20, 2019
One victim is critical, four are non-critical, according to MPD.
One femal is currently detained on the scene.
According to witnesses on the scene, several people involved in the shooting were inside a white SVU.
According to witnesses several people involved in the shooting were inside of this car. No word on the condition of the people shot. Bullets hit one car with people inside who are not involved. pic.twitter.com/aIvtv0lq55— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) April 20, 2019
MPD told FOX13 this reportedly stemmed from a fight involving multiple people.
PRELIMINARY: Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 761 Chestnut. Five victims have been struck and xported to the hospital. One victim is critical, four are non-critical. One female has been detained. This reportedly stemmed from a fight involving multiple people.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 20, 2019
This is a breaking and devloping story. Stay with FOX13 News as we keep learning more info.
