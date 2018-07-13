  • 5 people shot over dice game near Memphis community center

    Five were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Raleigh Thursday night. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Powers Road near the Raleigh Community Center. 

    According to police, the three men arrived at Methodist North suffering from gunshot wounds. 

    Witnesses on scene told FOX13 the shooting was sparked by an argument over a dice game near the basketball court. 

     

    Police said two people are in critical condition. 

