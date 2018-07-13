5 people shot over dice game near Memphis community center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tune to FOX13 News as we monitor the victim's conditions, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
Five were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Raleigh Thursday night.
There are five adult victims. Two are critical and Three are stable.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 13, 2018
The suspect is known. It is believed that the shooting stemmed from a fight at a nearby dice game. https://t.co/v4dz2BodHm
Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Powers Road near the Raleigh Community Center.
MPD officers are currently on scene.
According to police, the three men arrived at Methodist North suffering from gunshot wounds.
Witnesses on scene told FOX13 the shooting was sparked by an argument over a dice game near the basketball court.
I spoke w/ a witness.— Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) July 13, 2018
He was playing basketball when guys shooting dice nearby started arguing.
"Then there was lots of gunfire," he said.
MPD told me multiple people were shot, but some were transported by private vehicle.
Only one in an ambulance. Detectives on scene now. pic.twitter.com/gWt8kaBJDC
Police said two people are in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
