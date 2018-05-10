5 SCS schools tagged by vandals in 3 days

Over the past week, multiple SCS schools were tagged by graffiti. Many of the times, vulgarity littered the building.
The most recent happened at Melrose High School. Shelby County Schools security was on scene around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.
"%$#@ Ya'll," will greet the students as they enter the halls of learning.
FOX13's Shelby Sansone is live outside the school on Good Morning Memphis with the latest on this incident.
