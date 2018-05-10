  • 5 SCS schools tagged by vandals in 3 days

    Over the past week, multiple SCS schools were tagged by graffiti. Many of the times, vulgarity littered the building. 

    Related: Vandals spray paint threats on several schools across the Mid-South

    The most recent happened at Melrose High School. Shelby County Schools security was on scene around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

    "%$#@ Ya'll," will greet the students as they enter the halls of learning.  

