  • 5 shot during Halloween party at Memphis home

    By: Shelby Sansone

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Five people were shot during a Halloween party at a Memphis home, according to police.

    The incident happened on Saturday night in Hickory Hill. Police were called to a home in the 4200 block of Lady Slipper Lane.

    Neighbors -- including one with young children -- describe the chaos and what they saw in the moments after shots were fired, on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.

    FOX13 is told it was a high school party, and the party-goers scattered after several rounds of gunfire.

    "I looked out my door, and I saw kids running everywhere," one neighbor explained.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    MPD said three men wearing all black fired the shots and ran away from the home.

    Two of the victims -- one male and one female -- were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Three others suffered non-critical injuries.

    If you have any additional information regarding the case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories