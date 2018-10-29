5 shot during Halloween party at Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Five people were shot during a Halloween party at a Memphis home, according to police.
The incident happened on Saturday night in Hickory Hill. Police were called to a home in the 4200 block of Lady Slipper Lane.
Neighbors -- including one with young children -- describe the chaos and what they saw in the moments after shots were fired
FOX13 is told it was a high school party, and the party-goers scattered after several rounds of gunfire.
"I looked out my door, and I saw kids running everywhere," one neighbor explained.
MPD said three men wearing all black fired the shots and ran away from the home.
Two of the victims -- one male and one female -- were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Three others suffered non-critical injuries.
If you have any additional information regarding the case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
