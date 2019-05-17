  • 5-star Precious Achiuwa commits to Memphis, joins Tigers historic recruiting class

    Penny Hardaway's run for the top recruiting class in college basketball got another major boost.

    Precious Achiuwa, a five-star from Montverde, Florida, announced his commitment to the University of Memphis. The 6'9" forward is ranked 14th in the 2019 recruiting class by 247 Sports.

    Achiuwa joins an already star-studded recruiting class, which is headlined by Memphis East Star James Wiseman, the top-ranked player in the class.

    Achiuwa and Wiseman are joined by several four-star recruits, including Olive Branch star DJ Jeffries, Tennessee Prep Academy standout Damion Baugh.

    The Tigers also have another pair of four-star commitments from outside the Bluff City in combo guard Boogie Ellis and sharpshooter Lester Quinones.

    Memphis East center Malcolm Dandridge, a four-star recruit, rounds out the Tigers historic recruiting class.

