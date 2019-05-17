Penny Hardaway's run for the top recruiting class in college basketball got another major boost.
Precious Achiuwa, a five-star from Montverde, Florida, announced his commitment to the University of Memphis. The 6'9" forward is ranked 14th in the 2019 recruiting class by 247 Sports.
Five-star forward Precious Achiuwa just verbally committed to Memphis.— Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) May 17, 2019
Breaking: ESPN 100's No. 17 recruit Precious Achiuwa tells @PaulBiancardi that he will be joining Memphis. pic.twitter.com/bVxzcGN7Vu— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 17, 2019
Achiuwa joins an already star-studded recruiting class, which is headlined by Memphis East Star James Wiseman, the top-ranked player in the class.
Achiuwa and Wiseman are joined by several four-star recruits, including Olive Branch star DJ Jeffries, Tennessee Prep Academy standout Damion Baugh.
The Tigers also have another pair of four-star commitments from outside the Bluff City in combo guard Boogie Ellis and sharpshooter Lester Quinones.
Memphis East center Malcolm Dandridge, a four-star recruit, rounds out the Tigers historic recruiting class.
