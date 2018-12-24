5 suspects on the run after shooting in Oak Court Mall parking garage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police investigate a scary situation on one of the biggest shopping weekend of the year.
Investigators told FOX13 there were shots fired at the Oak Court Mall parking garage on Saturday.
It happened around 5 p.m.
Officers were able to detain two suspects.
Thankfully no one was injured however, several vehicles were struck by bullets.
Police are still searching for five suspects who fled the scene.
MPD said the suspects are young men, possibly in their late teens and early twenties.
The men left in a 2007 Mercedes Benz and a 2016 four-door white Chevy Suburban.
If you have any information on this case, please contact MPD.
