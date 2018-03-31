0 5 teens arrested in Lakeland motel drug bust, police say

LAKELAND, Tenn. - Five teens are facing jail time after getting caught up in a drug bust at a Lakeland motel.

The teens were arrested Thursday at the Motel 6 on Huff N Puff Road, just across the street from a Super 8. According to a police affidavit we obtained, the five teens were using a room at the Motel 6 to deal drugs and party with kids as young as 14 years old.

Hunter Curlin, 19, Joshua Hall, 18, Olivia Szot, 18, and Austin Gilliland, 19, will spend Easter weekend in jail on multiple drug and weapons charges. Omri Brantley, 19, was also arrested, but released on his own recognizance.

The police affidavit stated the teens were throwing a party when police got an anonymous tip about illegal activity involving drugs inside the room.

That’s where police found nearly two dozen kids and teens, some were as young as 14 years old, along with weed and the prescription pill Xanax.

Police also found a .22-caliber handgun in Hall’s car, which was reported stolen last week, with the serial number scratched off.

If you remember back around June of 2017, the Super 8 Motel located across the street from the Motel 6, a man was charged with false imprisonment and aggravated kidnapping after he held a 19-year-old hostage.

22-year-old Darius Hunt was holding the victim at the Super 8 Motel. He was caught while trying to get back to the hotel.

Hall, 18, is facing the most serious charges of the teens since the stolen gun was found in his car.

All five teens will be in court Monday morning at 8:30 a.m., police say.

