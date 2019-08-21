5-year-old boy found dead at Memphis home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy was found dead at a Memphis home.
According to MPD, the child – who was not identified – was unresponsive when officers arrived at a home in the 3400 block of Metropolitan Lane.
That neighborhood is just off of Winchester Road near the Memphis International Airport.
Investigators said there were no obvious signs of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.
Officers are on the scene of a death investigation in the 3400 block of Metropolitan. An unresponsive 5-year-old male was located at the residence and pronounced deceased. There were no obvious signs of foul play. The investigation is ongoing.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 21, 2019
