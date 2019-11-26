5-year-old collects toys for underprivileged kids in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A five-year-old in Raleigh knows the true reason for the season, giving back.
Carl Grandberry is collecting toys not for himself but for less fortunate children in Memphis.
The Downtown Elementary Kindergarten student saved up his allowance and money from close family friends to make sure children who were homeless and less fortunate children had clothes, coats and so much more.
"I just wanted to get them for people, so they can be excited to get it," said Grandberry.
He started out collecting Easter backs, but got so much support that he now gives gifts to kids every holiday.
Now he’s about to start his own nonprofit called Child’s Dream International hoping to reach as many children as possible.
"I just want them to have fun and be good and get whatever they want," said Grandberry.
Right now Carl and his mother are looking for a location to distribute the toys Dec. 20.
They’re also giving away Bluetooths, TV’s and other electronics to teens.
Carl Grandberry is asking people to donate just $2 to make sue no child goes without this Christmas.
If you would like to donate or learn how to receive an item, email shun34@aol.com.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis teen kills dog, then puts dog head in drawer and heart in freezer, police say
- Mississippi daughter shot and killed her mother after domestic violence incident, coroner says
- One woman shot outside a pawn shop, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}