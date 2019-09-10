5-year-old girl's body recovered from Mississippi River after crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators told FOX13 they have recovered another body from the Mississippi River after the crash.
Officers said the 5-year-old girl's body was recovered around 1:45 Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said the driver's body, Symphony Wilson, 29, of Tunica, Mississippi, was recovered Monday.
The little boy involved in the crash is still missing.
Officials told FOX13 Wilson was dropping off a family friend who works at the Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel prior to the crash.
>>Family members speak out after woman, 2 children are missing in Mississippi River
The vehicle is described as a gray Chevy Suburban.
Dive crews told FOX13 they know where the SUV is, but it's hard to reach because of debris in the water.
BREAKING: TCSO has recovered the body of the 5-year-old girl around 145 pm @FOX13Memphis— Jacque Masse (@massereports) September 10, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 News for LIVE updates on the investigation.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}