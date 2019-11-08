5-year-old hit by car after getting off of school bus, report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A child is recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a car after school.
The crash report said a car was traveling on Steele Street when a child ran westbound and was hit by the vehicle.
The principal sent FOX13 the following statement:
"We are pleased to tell you that the child is recovering nicely and will be fine and should be back in school on Tuesday, so we are thrilled with that good news. Our principal, teachers, and others have visited the scholar to check on and encourage him over the last two days.
We have worked with the bus company to adjust the drop off location and provide an even safer location for the children moving forward. We do have crossing guards right outside the school building that helps students cross the street safely during arrival and dismissal."
