5-year-old injured after car shot up in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 5-year-old was injured when a car was shot multiple times in Memphis.
According to police, the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. on the 200 block of St. Elmo.
The child was not shot, however, he or she was injured when the glass shattered.
No one was taken to the hospital and the child was treated on the scene, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
