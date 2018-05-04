  • 5-year-old shot when Memphis home sprayed with bullets

    Memphis police are investigating after a home was shot up late Thursday night. 

    The shooting happened on the 3200 block of Alta Road around 10:10 p.m. While FOX13 was on the scene, they counted 16 evidence markers. A 5-year-old girl was shot when the shooter riddled the home with bullets. 

    The child is expected to be okay. 

