Memphis police are investigating after a home was shot up late Thursday night.
PHOTOS: 5-year-old shot when Memphis home sprayed with bullets
The shooting happened on the 3200 block of Alta Road around 10:10 p.m. While FOX13 was on the scene, they counted 16 evidence markers. A 5-year-old girl was shot when the shooter riddled the home with bullets.
The child is expected to be okay.
Trending stories:
- Teen stabbed with scissors after pulling student’s dress up at Memphis school, police say
- Person shot at Opry Mills mall in Nashville
- Man interested in coworker kills her fiancé to eliminate competition, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
FOX13 has a crew working to learn more information and will update you live on-air with the latest information on FOX13 News.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}