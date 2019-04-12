50,000 tires to be removed from South Memphis field after Tire Redemption Program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - At this moment, 50,000 tires are in the process of being removed from a South Memphis field.
They were put in a field next to the company Refurban in January during the Tire Redemption Program.
ORIGINAL STORY: Memphis Tire Redemption program collects more than 50,000 tires during two-day event
The City of Memphis put the event together to get rid of blight throughout Memphis.
However, the tires have sat in the field since January.
“Obviously ready for them to go, and the sooner the better,” said Public Works Director Robert Knecht.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Knecht said Refurban claimed the property was theirs. They allegedly offered for the city to use the field, but Knecht said it actually didn’t belong to them.
“We were finally able to secure the necessary permission from the property owner to ensure we could satisfy them, and everybody understood what we were going to be doing,” he said.
Knecht said the tires should be removed by the recycling company, Liberty, in the next 30 days. He said it will not cost the city more than the initial $100,000 they allotted to the event.
There was talk about the tires being more expensive due to the dirt and mud on them last month.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}