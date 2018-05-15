50+ families continue to live without A/C in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Stonegate Apartment tenants continue to wait for air conditioning after going without it for months
Deayryus Robinson told FOX13 he has lived in the complex for four months, and has never had working air.
“It’s 90 degrees in our apartment,” he said. “I got three kids up there, we have no air unit, and it’s like they don’t want to fix nothing.”
He said the units were stolen, making 58 people deal with the same issue.
We went to the management office and the door was locked. We saw some people with clipboards walking through the complex and tried talking with them. One person told us they worked for the complex and no managers were on the property. They would not talk to us.
Robinson says the conditions are unsafe.
“It could kill everybody in that house,” he said. “We could have heat strokes in the house because it’s so hot.”
Management told us Monday that the units would be installed that night. We are working to find out if they have picked a new date for installation.
