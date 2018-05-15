  • 50+ Mid-South families are living without A/C in record-breaking conditions

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Temperatures continue to rise across the Mid-South, but some families are living in unbearable conditions.

    FOX13 investigates an apartment complex in Raleigh that has over 50 air conditioning untis stolen within the last five months.

    Tenants said those units haven't been replaced, leaving families without air conditioning.

    We investigate the Stonegate Apartments, tonight on FOX13 News at 9.

