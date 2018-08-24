HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting outside a party venue in northern Mississippi.
The shooting happened outside the Oak Palace in Holly Springs. Police said a large crowd was standing in line waiting to get into a party when a white or silver vehicle drove by and opened fire.
Approximately 50 rounds were fired, and then the car sped off.
Two people were injured with multiple gunshot wounds. They were airlifted to Regional One in Memphis in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Holly Springs Police Department at 662-252-2122.
