50-year-old man charged with raping 11-year-old girl, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is waking up behind bars after police say he raped an 11-year-old girl.
Robert Woods jr. was arrested yesterday.
Investigators said the victim's mother was going through Woods’ phone when she saw explicit text messages between the two.
She then called the police.
The victim told police Woods raped her last week.
Several witnesses told investigators they heard Woods apologize and say, "being in prison for 29 years messed me up.”
