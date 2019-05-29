0 50 years after meeting in Vietnam, friends reunite in heartwarming moment at Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Despite 50 years passing by, Memphis resident Jerry Wallace still wondered what happened to a friend he met in Vietnam.

Wallace always had the thought of whatever happened to his friend. Years went by and still nothing – until this year.

It all led to a special moment on Tuesday.

“I couldn’t forget him. After all the years, I don’t remember but one guy,” said Wallace.

That one person is George Smith.

The final image Wallace had of him was after a gruesome land mine injury.

“He wouldn’t let them leave until I got to the top of the mountain. They radioed me to come up and I went up and I cried because I lost my best friend,” Wallace said.

He didn’t lose him completely. Smith survived that accident.

They lost touch, but through an app called “People Smart,” Wallace and Smith were able to reconnect.

Two weeks ago, Wallace got a call from Smith saying he reserved a flight to Memphis. And on Tuesday, the long-time friends were back together.

FOX13 was there to capture the tear-jerking moment.

“Well, there’s a lot of emotions going through me right now. It’s been 50 years, and Wally and I were good buddied back then. Just to see this happen is surprising me,” Smith said.

It was just as surprising as the first phone call he received earlier in 2019.

After all those years, Wallace is thankful for that moment.

“After 50 years, seeing this guy. I mean, what else can I ask for?” Wallace said. “Thank God for this reunion really.”

This was actually Smith’s first time in Memphis. He told FOX13 they will stop by the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid and Graceland.

