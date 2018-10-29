51 people arrested across Shelby County in ‘saturation' operation by police

A joint operation between the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Memphis Police Department resulted in 51 arrests Saturday night.
According to a release from SCSO, the exercise was conducted in Southeast Shelby County and Hickory Hill.
More than 50 officers participated in the saturation, which took place from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday.
“I am extremely proud of the results from last night’s saturation. We will conduct these collaborative saturations from time to time as needed,” said Sheriff Floyd Bonner.
Two of the people arrested are being charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a South Memphis woman last week.
Here is the breakdown of the results of the joint operation:
- Total Amount of Marijuana- (30.5 grams)
- Total Amount of Ecstasy- (15)
- Total Amount of Hydrocodone- (2)
- Total Amount of Currency- ($250.00)
- Total Regular/Long Tickets- (19)
- Courtesy Tickets- (46)
- Felony Arrests- (25)
- Misdemeanor Arrests- (26)
- Felony & Misdemeanor Grand Total Arrest -51
In addition, officials said a stolen car that was used in an aggravated assault on Oct. 4 was recovered in the 7800 block of Pinefrost Lane.
Police said the suspect abandoned the vehicle and escaped capture after leading officers on a foot chase.
