55-year-old Memphis man gets 11 years after sexually abusing 4-year-old boy

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of sexually abusing a 4-year-old boy in 2009; abuse that continued for several years. 

    Ricky Jordan was convicted in February of aggravated sexual battery. Jordan sexually abused the young boy for several years in a home in the Grahamwood area. 

    The 55-year-old told the child that he was "fixing him" when the abuse began, according to the Office of the District Attorney General.

    Jordan was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison without the possibility for parole. 

