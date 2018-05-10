0 5K created in honor to remember a life taken far too soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Rylee Vinson passed away almost 11 years ago, but her parents are making sure she is never forgotten by hitting the field.

Anyone who knows Jessica Vinson and her may feel as if she's lived a lifetime in the last decade.

"Last year was hard. It was her 10th birthday and that made it a big milestone for us to overcome," said Jessica Vinson.

Jessica held her preemie for 8 days, before Rylee passed from complications. Two years later, came her second child who started having 200-400 seizures daily since she was 7 months old.

Trending stories:

"Having Kayden, we're so happy that she is here and she has been with us for 8 years regardless of seizures and epilepsy she is here," Vinson said.

The Vinson's are a soccer family, they told FOX13 with the help of friends and community, a soccer tourney and Rylee's 5K run were created in 2010.

"You never want your child to be forgotten they were a part of your life for however long that they were here and we just want to make sure that doesn't happen to other families," Vinson said.

To date, more than 150-thousand dollars has been raised to help families of pre-term babies through the March of Dimes and donated to Le Bonheur's Children's Hospital.

Vinson told us this event is about healing, support and family.

"The community definitely stands together, we have a fun family atmosphere here and it something that’s going to continue to help other families and other babies help, be born healthy."

As participants prepare to hit the field once again, Vinson told FOX13 she know Rylee's name and impact will always be remembered.

"Seeing all of the technology developed to help premature babies and we now have friends that have been through prematurity the babies have come out doing fantastic and that's what's gratifying for us."

The Rylee 5k Run kicks off on Friday May 18 at the Mike Rose Soccer Complex in Collierville. For registration and more information, you can log onto ryleesrun.com.

FOX13's Family Focus airs every Friday at 5pm.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.