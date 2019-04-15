  • 6 arrested in brutal kidnapping, beating of local man

    WYNNE, Ark. - Six people are facing criminal charges after they allegedly beat a man and held him against his will in Arkansas.

    The investigation was launched on Monday, April 8 after a man contacted the Wynne Police Department. He told officers he was held against his will and beaten for at least a day by a group of people.

    Six people have been arrested in the case. They are all charged with:

    • Attempted Murder
    • Kidnapping
    • Aggravated Robbery
    • Terroristic Threatening
    • Retaliation against a Witness/Informant or Juror
    • Engaging in Violent Criminal Group Activity

    The six suspects were arrested throughout the week by the Wynne Police Department and Cross County Sheriff’s Department. Their names are:

    • Christopher Little, 24
    • Tara Dunn, 26
    • Gregory Farmer, 40
    • Jarod McCammon, 41
    • Michael Tucker, 29
    • Freda Woods, 41

    Wynne police said the investigation is still open and more arrests could be made.

