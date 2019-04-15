6 arrested in brutal kidnapping, beating of local man

WYNNE, Ark. - Six people are facing criminal charges after they allegedly beat a man and held him against his will in Arkansas.
The investigation was launched on Monday, April 8 after a man contacted the Wynne Police Department. He told officers he was held against his will and beaten for at least a day by a group of people.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Six people have been arrested in the case. They are all charged with:
- Attempted Murder
- Kidnapping
- Aggravated Robbery
- Terroristic Threatening
- Retaliation against a Witness/Informant or Juror
- Engaging in Violent Criminal Group Activity
The six suspects were arrested throughout the week by the Wynne Police Department and Cross County Sheriff’s Department. Their names are:
- Christopher Little, 24
- Tara Dunn, 26
- Gregory Farmer, 40
- Jarod McCammon, 41
- Michael Tucker, 29
- Freda Woods, 41
Wynne police said the investigation is still open and more arrests could be made.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}