6-foot weed plants seized in Tennessee

The Stewart County Sheriff's Office seized multiple 6-foot marijuana plants on Tuesday, according to WZTV.
Deputies were responded to a tip about a wanted person when they smelled an odor of marijuana in the air.
Deputies said they could see the marijuana plants in plain view, some of them standing 6 feet tall.
The weed was seized and the homeowner was charged with manufacturing or sale of a controlled substance.
