  • 6-foot weed plants seized in Tennessee

     The Stewart County Sheriff's Office seized multiple 6-foot marijuana plants on Tuesday, according to WZTV. 

    Deputies were responded to a tip about a wanted person when they smelled an odor of marijuana in the air.

    Deputies said they could see the marijuana plants in plain view, some of them standing 6 feet tall.

    The weed was seized and the homeowner was charged with manufacturing or sale of a controlled substance.

