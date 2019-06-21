6 gangster disciples in the Mid-South plead guilty to federal racketeering charges

According to the Department of Justice, six Gangster Disciples from the Mid-South have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity.
Each guilty plea is the latest convictions in a large RICO conspiracy case, “Operation .38 Special,” which was originally indicted in May 2016.
The case charged 16 members or the Gangster Disciples criminal enterprise with racketeering.
14 of the 16 gang members have been found guilty for their roles in the conspiracy.
The Department of Justice told FOX13 the following defendants plead guilty in U.S. District Court in Memphis over the last two weeks --
- Demarcus “Trip” Crawford, 35, entered the guilty plea on June 7, 2019, to conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity. Crawford helps the rank of Enforcer for the entire State of Tennessee for the Gangster Disciples.
- Shamar “Lionheart” James, 40, entered a guilty plea to the racketeering activity on June 6, 2019. During the time of the indictment, James helps various position for authority for the Gangster Disciples – including Governor of Memphis, First Coordinator of Memphis, and Event/Entertainment Coordinator.
- Demario “Taco” Sprouse, 38, entered his guilty plea on June 19, 2019. Sprouse held the prior rank of Chief of Security for a section located within Memphis.
- Rico “Big Brim” Harris, 46, Denton Suggs, 43, a/k/a “Denton Morman,” a/k/a “Denny Mo,” a/k/a “Diddy Mo,” entered guilty pleas on June 7, 2019. They were both members of a security team.
- Gerald “G-30” Hampton, 33, also entered a guilty plea. He was a member of the security team.
According to the indictment, defendants named in the RICO conspiracy committed attempted murders, robberies, assaults, distribution of large quantities of crack, cocaine, and weed, firearm trafficking, kidnapping, extortion, intimidations of witnesses and victim, obstruction of justice, and other offenses in furtherance of the Gangster Disciples criminal enterprise and to promote and enhance the members position within the gang.
The Department of Justice explained GD is organized into different positions, including national board members, governors who controlled multiple states or geographic regions, assistant governors, chief enforcers, chief security, and security team members for each state or region within the state.
