6 hospitalized after overdosing on mystery drug in Mississippi

PANOLA CO., Miss. - A mystery drug left six people hospitalized after overdosing in Panola County.
First responders have yet to identify the drug that caused six Mid-South residents to overdose over the weekend.
Emergency responders responded to all six calls, and they told FOX13 when they arrived on scene, they weren’t sure what they had taken.
One man who knows one of the victims said there was talk around that there are “bad drugs on the street.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Former Whitehaven football star charged with sexual battery by an authority figure
- $20k worth of hair extensions stolen from Memphis store
- Cover charge for Beale Street could be returning
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
“(Investigators) were saying that they found him in a ditch or something like that, but the talk is there have been some bad drugs on the street,” said Willie Black, of Como.
Four of the victims had to be flown to the hospital, and the other two were driven. Their conditions are unknown.
The drugs officials say have similar effects to the mystery drug – on FOX13 News at 6.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}