6 people arrested during Memphis drug bust, police say

Memphis police were conducting surveillance at a home which led to half a dozen people being arrested, police said.
According to MPD, when they drove up they saw a man walking out with a bulge in his pants. When they tried to talk to him, he ran behind the house and alerted the others that MPD was there.
Police said multiple men then took off running from the house on the 200 block of Harrell Street.
On the scene, police found marijuana, promethazine syrup, and two small baggies of marijuana. Multiple handguns were also found.
Bernard Mason, Latavius Clark, Kieran Hullom, Adrian Brown, Kendall McDowell, and Kaltron Crawford were arrested in the bust.
There was also a juvenile on the scene who was released to his mother.
