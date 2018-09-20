0 6 people charged for blocking road during protest in South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple people were arrested by police during a protest in South Memphis Wednesday.

FOX13 was on scene when protests first started at the Airways police precinct – people were demonstrating against the MPD officer who shot and injured a man on Monday.

Protestors are on the move to another location after MPD blocked them from getting to the Airways Station. Police also blocked traffic on a portion of Airways. pic.twitter.com/yXGi5sajzU — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) September 20, 2018

Dozens of people took part in the initial protest, but after around an hour, they moved locations.

Those who went to the area of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Gill Avenue – the location where Martavious Banks was shot by an MPD officer – began blocking traffic in both directions.

Police presence increased at that intersection, and several people continued to sit in the road to prevent cars from getting through.

Police arrested several protestors who were blocking traffic on Elvis Presley. pic.twitter.com/PYFP752IG0 — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) September 20, 2018

There were some confrontations, and FOX13 crews saw multiple people get detained by MPD.

FOX13 learned from police six people were arrested and charged.

1) Heather Jendoubi, 47

Charges: Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing HWY/Passageway, Inciting a Riot

2) Theryn Bond, 32

Charges: Disorderly Conduct, HWY/Passageway

3) Terri Conley, 24

Charges: Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing HWY/Passageway, Inciting a Riot

4) Barbara Buress, 44

Charges: Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing HWY/Passageway, Inciting a Riot, assault, evading arrest to wit: foot pursuit

5) Edward Demster, 38

Charges: Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing HWY/Passageway, Inciting a Riot

6) Patrick Ghant, 26

Charges: Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing HWY/Passageway, Inciting a Riot



Buress faces additional charges because according to police, she tried to run away while she was being taken into custody.

When police caught her, she kicked one of them in the face during a struggle, police said.

All six people were released on bond, according to MPD.

