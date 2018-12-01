0 6 people charged with first-degree murder for deadly carjacking, multiple robberies in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Six people are being charged with first-degree murder, and robbery in connection with a string of carjackings in Memphis – some of which ended deadly.

Two carjackings in the City of Memphis within the last two days led MPD officers to the six suspects involved.

One incident happened in the 3600 block of Summer Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Friday.

MPD said Xavier Shotwell, 35, was shot and killed when two of the suspects tried to rob him while he was sitting in his truck. The other person inside the truck was not injured, and he said the suspects pulled into the parking lot in a stolen black Mercedes.

Police said they found the suspects’ burned Mercedes in Nutbush about six minutes from where Friday morning’s shooting happened.

Officers also located a white pickup truck pulled partially onto the lot, and they said additional suspects were inside.

The man said a group of men stole his black Mercedes Thursday morning.

“It was around 5 a.m. and our neighbor came and knocked on our door and was frazzled, basically said that he had been robbed at gunpoint while trying to enter his property,” said Jessica Beasley, a neighbor.

Police said men pointed an assault rifle at the victim in his driveway.

That victim told FOX13 he noticed men in a white truck were following him, so he didn’t go directly home and thought he got away from the men, but that wasn’t the case when he got home.

“He just jumped out the car to unlock the gate, but as he was unlocking the gate, two men with guns came up to him and stole his wallet and his vehicle,” Beasley said.

Beasley and her husband called 911.

MPD said that pickup truck was the same one used in Friday’s deadly carjacking.

Less than an hour after the deadly carjacking on Summer Friday morning, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lamar Avenue and Airways Boulevard.

The vehicle they pulled over around 2 a.m. was believed to be the white pickup truck used in the carjacking and robberies.

Police found six people inside the vehicle, and all of them were taken into custody to investigate.

Three adult men and three juveniles were arrested and charged in connection with these crimes. Below are the names and charges, according to MPD:

Marcus Brown, 19 – Carjacking, Aggravated Robbery, First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder in perpetration of a Felony-To Wit: Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder in perpetration of a Felony-To Wit: Aggravated Robbery, Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony

Jacobi Wesley, 14 – First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder in perpetration of a Felony-To Wit: Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder in perpetration of a Felony-To Wit: Aggravated Robbery, Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony

Demetrius Harris, 23 – Carjacking, Aggravated Robbery, First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder in perpetration of a Felony-To Wit: Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder in perpetration of a Felony-To Wit: Aggravated Robbery, Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony

Carlos Craft, 21 – Carjacking, Aggravated Robbery, First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder in perpetration of a Felony-To Wit: Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder in perpetration of a Felony-To Wit: Aggravated Robbery, Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony

Tahiem Garrett, 15 – First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder in perpetration of a Felony-To Wit: Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder in perpetration of a Felony-To Wit: Aggravated Robbery

Mykayle Collins, 13 – First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder in perpetration of a Felony-To Wit: Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder in perpetration of a Felony-To Wit: Aggravated Robbery

