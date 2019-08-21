6 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Memphis highway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Six people were rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on a Memphis highway.
Police said the accident happened around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Austin Peay Highway and Old Austin Peay.
According to MPD, there were two vehicles involved in the crash.
Investigators said one adult and one juvenile were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and four others were listed in non-critical.
None of the victims have been identified, and it is unclear what caused the crash.
At 6:13 p.m. officers responded to an accident at Austin Peay and Old Austin Peay.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 21, 2019
Two vehicles were involved. One adult and one juvenile were xported in critical condition. Four others were xported non-critical.
