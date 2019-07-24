0 6 people shot in less than 2 hours across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating three overnight shootings.

All of them happened within two hours of each other.

Below is a break down of what we know about each shooting.

The only deadly shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 5500 block of Waterstone Oak Way.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police said this is an ongoing homicide investigation. No suspect information was released.

On 7/23 around 10:30 pm officers responded to a shooting at 5593 Waterstone Oak Way.

Two males were shot. One was pronounced deceased on the scene and the other was xported to ROH in critical condition. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 24, 2019

According to police, the shooting next happened at Hudson and Given around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found two people who were critically injured,

They were rushed to Regional One Hospital. Police later learned a third victim went to the hospital by private vehicle.

At 12:12 am officers responded to a Shooting Call at Hudson and Given. Officers located 2 male victims that were xported critical and a 3rd that was non-critical. He was xported by private vehicle.

Prelim info indicates that the suspect(s) shot from a dark colored sedan. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 24, 2019

The third shooting happened at Vollintine and Springdale around midnight Wednesday morning.

One person was taken to Regional One after he was shot.

FOX13 has not learned the victims' conditions.

