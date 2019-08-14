  • 6 SCS schools will dismiss early after MLGW power outages

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Six Shelby County Schools will dismiss early due to power outages reported in the area.

    SCS told FOX13 they were able to start the school day anticipating power would be restored, but the decision to dismiss early has been made.

    Student will be fed lunch before they are sent home.

    SCS staff will remain on-site to ensure all children are picked up safely.

    Normal dismissal procedures will apply and buses will pick up at the following dismissal times:

    Dismissing at 10:30AM

    • Havenview MS
    • Westwood HS
    • Oakhaven HS
    • Oakhaven MS

     
    Dismissing at 11:30AM

    • Oakhaven ES
    • G.W. Carver HS

