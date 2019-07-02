6 Shelby Co. corrections deputies relieved of duty for ‘alleged inappropriate conduct' while on duty

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Six Shelby County corrections deputies have been relieved of duty with pay for “alleged inappropriate conduct” while on duty at the Shelby County Jail.
The announcement of three additional deputies being disciplined was made by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon. This comes just over a week after three deputies were originally relieved of duty.
SCSO officials said there is an active administrative investigation underway into the deputies’ conduct.
However, officials did not specify any particular incidents that led to the investigation. None of the deputies involved have been identified yet.
The investigation is being conducted by the Bureau of Professional Standards and Integrity.
