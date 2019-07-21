6 Shelby Co. corrections deputies resign after investigation into ‘alleged inappropriate conduct'

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Six Shelby County corrections deputies resigned following an investigation into “alleged inappropriate conduct” while on duty at the Shelby County Jail.
The six deputies had been relieved of duty with pay in June as the Shelby County Sheriff's Office conducted an administrative investigation into the deputies' conduct.
A social media post from the sheriff's office said the investigations focused on inappropriate relationships with inmates at the Shelby County Jail.
One of the deputies resigned in June after being charged with a personal conduct violation and consorting with persons of bad or criminal reputation, which are administrative charges.
Sheriff's Office Captain Anthony Buckner said in a video release that the investigation was halted because the deputies left the department and the office's General Investigation Bureau did not find sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges.
However, officials did not specify any particular incidents that led to the investigation. None of the deputies involved have been identified yet.
