6 West Memphis police officers 'off duty' pending investigation after 2 people shot and killed

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Six police officers who were involved in the incident that left two people shot and killed in West Memphis were taken off duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

FOX13 also found out where the police chase started Wednesday night, and the route taken during the pursuit.

According to Arkansas state police, the two suspects who were killed by police after running over an officer were not from West Memphis. The car they were driving in also was reported stolen from South Carolina.

At the end of the chase at the corner of North 18th Street and McAuley Avenue, officers shot and killed the suspects – who have not yet been identified. Authorities are waiting to hear back from the crime lab to identify them.

A source told FOX13 it started near multiple businesses at Broadway and Woods, when police tried to stop the vehicle.

However, the suspects refused to stop and led officers on the chase that ended in a deadly shooting:

From Broadway to Ingram

Ingram to Thompson

Thompson to 26th South

Back to Broadway

Broadway to MLK

The chase went through other locations before ending in a West Memphis neighborhood on 18th Street.

West Memphis police said officers tried to pull over a car around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, but it would not stop.

A source told FOX13 that officers chased the two suspects all across the city for around 10 minutes -- from west to east, and back again until it ended near North 18th Street.

The suspects were riding in a stolen car from South Carolina, according to a law enforcement source.

That vehicle ended up hitting several police cars and running over a West Memphis police officer.

That is when police said the other officers shot and killed the two people in that car – a man and a woman.

FOX13 crews noticed several bullet holes in the car, a busted out rear windshield and at least 32 evidence markers.

Authorities said the two people who were killed ran over the officer, injuring his legs. Sources said both of his legs were broken.

West Memphis police confirmed that officer was rushed to Regional One in non-critical condition.

The officer was not shot during that incident.

