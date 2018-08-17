0 6-year-old girl, 3 others dodge bullets in West Memphis shooting; 1 injured

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A man is in custody after firing multiple shots at a vehicle in West Memphis, injuring one person.

According to a release issued by police, officers responded to a shooting at North Missouri Street and Dover Road.

Police are investigating the massive scene in the heart of the city.

A viewer sent in several photos of the scene, as police have a large area surrounding the shooting on North Missouri Street blocked off.

In one photo, we counted 11 evidence markers in the middle of the road.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a vehicle that had been struck by “several gunshots in the intersection.” One person inside that vehicle was injured.

One of the victims – William Stokes, 25 – was transported to Regional One suffering from gunshot wounds.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Police said there were three other victims in the vehicle who were not hit by gunshots, including a 6-year-old girl, a 20-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man.

The suspect was identified as Matryne Vail, 24, by police.

According to police, the shooting was in retaliation from a prior incident between Vail and one of the victims.

Vail was taken into custody after officers located him at his mother’s house shortly after the shooting.

Police found a .40 caliber firearm in Vail’s possession at the time of his arrest.

Vail had an outstanding warrant for theft by receiving a firearm out of the West Memphis District Court, according to police.

He is being charged with four counts of criminal attempt capital murder and 15 counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

