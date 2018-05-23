600 bikes are on Mid-South streets thanks to a bike sharing program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 600 bikes are on the Mid-South streets thanks to a bike sharing program.
Explore Bike Share has 60 stations where people can pick up a bike. Riders can pick and choose where to pick up and drop off the bikes.
So you want to try out the @ExploreMemphis? Here's how you do it! pic.twitter.com/Qc4C15x8Oq— Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) May 23, 2018
The stations are all throughout the city including South Memphis, Orange Mound, Midtown, Crosstown, and West Memphis, Arkansas.
BCycle President Bob Burns told FOX13 this is the 50th city to get the program. He said it helps tourists get around.
Trending stories:
- One dead, one critical after Orange Mound double shooting
- Family: Mother tried to kill herself after deadly crash involving 9-year-old daughter
- Woman attempts to run over Memphis man after twisted love triangle
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
“It changes the way people experience the city when they come to visit the city,” he said. “It suddenly means they can get around to many other places.”
However, Burns told us it mainly affects how the community is connected.
“By putting these bikes around and 60 stations around the community, it gives everyone in the community, regardless of whether they can afford a bike, access to a high quality bicycle,” he said. “And, that can really change someone’s life.”
BCycle hopes to add 300 more bikes and 30 stations to the streets by the end of 2019.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}