$6,000 reward for murder of husband of MPD officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It has been nearly seven months since a MPD officer’s husband was shot and killed in Frayser.
Detectives are now hoping new information can lead to an arrest. They are asking anyone with details of the October 3rd murder of Demario Hughley to call CrimeStoppers, at 901-528-CASH.
The young father was shot on Greendale Avenue outside a elderly care facility.
Demario Hughley’s wife, Rosetta, is an MPD officer. She is expecting another son in just a few weeks. She told FOX13 she plans to name the baby Demario Hughley Jr. after his father.
There is a $6,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. You can Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.
