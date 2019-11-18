63 pounds of meth found in Memphis during bust, release says

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - Two people were arrested after nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized during a bust, according to the State of Arkansas.
More than 62 pounds of methamphetamine, 23 pounds of marijuana, and 2.4 pounds of substance police believe to be heroin or cocaine was found in a "suspicious shipping container located in Memphis."
"The estimated street value of the substances is nearly one million dollars," the release said.
After the drugs were found, more law enforcement agencies became involved and created a plan to further the delivery and make the arrests.
Randie Booker, 35, and George Green, 49, have been charged in connection to the drugs and are being held in jail on a $1 million bond.
