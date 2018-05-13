65-year-old man found shot and killed on Mother's Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in Whitehaven.
Police told FOX13 a 65-year-old man was shot and killed at Wilson and Tulane.
Investigators said the man suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.
MPD said this the 44th murder for the city of Memphis in 2018.
The victim has not been identified. No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
