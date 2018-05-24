6th homicide of the year for West Memphis, man found shot and killed

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. - West Memphis Police reported to a shooting on Monday around 11:30 p.m.
Steven Homles was found shot and killed on the scene. Police found Homles with multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival.
Witnesses said two men were outside arguing in the driveway when they heard 5 or 6 gunshots. A man with blue jeans and a black shirt fled the scene.
Another witness said the suspects got into a dark colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee, or Suburban.
According to Captain Baker with the WMPD, this is the 6th homicide of the year for West Memphis.
If you have any information regarding this cae, please call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444. Police will pay up to $2,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.
