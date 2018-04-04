MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Seven people were locked up Tuesday evening after participating in “Rolling Block Parties."
PHOTOS: 7 arrested during "Rolling Block Party"
Those arrested include:
- Manuel Duran, 42
- Keedran Towner (Franklin), 31
- Billy Stegall, 61
- Spencer Kaaz, 22
- Guadalupe Escobar, 25
- Elizabeth Vega, 51
- Zyanya Cruz, 28
Memphis police said they were arrested after intentionally blocking traffic on Poplar Avenue.
Police said they warned the group to disperse and to not stop traffic, and those who did not were arrested.
All seven are charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing highway/passageway.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen shot and killed after stealing beer from corner store, suspect in custody
- Husband shot after ramming car with wife, another man inside
- Suspect in custody after man killed, woman injured in North Mississippi double shooting
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}