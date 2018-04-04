  • 7 arrested during "Rolling Block Party"

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Seven people were locked up Tuesday evening after participating in “Rolling Block Parties."

    Those arrested include: 

    • Manuel Duran, 42
    • Keedran Towner (Franklin), 31
    • Billy Stegall, 61
    • Spencer Kaaz, 22
    • Guadalupe Escobar, 25
    • Elizabeth Vega, 51
    • Zyanya Cruz, 28

    Memphis police said they were arrested after intentionally blocking traffic on Poplar Avenue. 

    Police said they warned the group to disperse and to not stop traffic, and those who did not were arrested. 

    All seven are charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing highway/passageway. 

    7 arrested during "Rolling Block Party"