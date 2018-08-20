0 7 dead, 3 others shot since Friday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It has been a very violent 72 hours across the City of Memphis to say the least.

Seven people have died and three others were shot in seven separate shootings. Here is what we know about all the cases the Memphis Police Department is investigating right now.

The most recent shooting happened near Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in the Medical District.

One man was shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at Regional One.

The first shooting happened Friday morning in Parkway Village. According to the Memphis Police Department, they were on the scene of a shooting on Foxhall Drive. The victim was shot and was pronounced dead when police arrived.

According to MPD, officers were told the victim and the suspect knew each other and were involved in an argument prior to the shooting. No arrests have been made in this shooting.

The next shooting happened Friday night around 6:20 near a home in the 3600 block of Kerwin Street. One male victim was struck. The male victim did not survive his injuries.

No suspect info is available at this time, and no arrests have been made, according to MPD.

The next shooting happened a few hours later in the 500 block of Cambridge. The man was transported to Regional One in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries, MPD told FOX13.

Investigators have determined that the shooting was a result of a verbal disagreement, but no arrests have been made to this point.

The next shooting happened early Saturday morning around 12:30. According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Griggs Ave. One adult male victim was located lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Investigators haven’t said what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information on the crime, you’re asked to call police.

Now to Sunday, where the City of Memphis has had three shootings. The first one happened around 3:14 p.m. in the 3400 block of Madewell. An unresponsive adult male was located suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Family told FOX13 someone shot the victim in the head while he locked up his mother’s home. He and another man were cutting the grass. No suspect information is available at this time, according to MPD.

The next shooting happened just two hours later at a Memphis apartment complex. According to MPD, officers responded to the 4990 block of Cotton Ln, which is the Cottonwood Apartments, around 5:33 p.m. for a robbery call. When officers arrived they noticed three men had been shot.

One man was shot and killed after taking a gunshot wound to the chest. Two other men were shot and transported to Regional One in non-critical condition, according to MPD.

No suspect information is available at this time, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Finally, the latest shooting happened around 5:54 p.m. at the intersection of Saint Paul and S Orleans. One man was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition. According to MPD, the suspect's took off and their vehicle wrecked at Crump & Mississippi. They were last seen running into the nearby wooded area.

No arrests have been made in this shooting either at this time.

Memphis, if you have any information about these seven separate shootings, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

